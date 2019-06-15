The Aksarben Foundation has awarded scholarships to hard-working, deserving heartland youth for over 60 years. In the early 2000s, Aksarben began a partnership with the Horatio Alger Association, one of the nation’s largest need-based college scholarship programs in the country, opening the door to reach even more students across Nebraska and western Iowa.
Each year, 50 new Aksarben — Horatio Alger State (4-year) scholarships are awarded for a total of 200 or more students benefitting from these awards, annually. These fifty students are selected from hundreds of applications received by Aksarben’s Women’s Ball Committee. The committee reviews and selects students based upon exhibited determination, integrity, perseverance in overcoming adversity while achieving high academic advancement and leadership potential.
Valued up to $10,000 and matched by local colleges and universities, such as the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Creighton University, College of Saint Mary, Bellevue University and Metropolitan Community College, each of these scholarships are awarded to students who have pledged to attend a college or university within the state of Nebraska.
These Aksarben — Horatio Alger State Scholarships are funded entirely by the Aksarben Foundation, through donations raised at the Aksarben Ball and to the foundation directly.
Eli Herink of Fremont was among the students selected for a scholarship.