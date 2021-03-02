 Skip to main content
High school students invited to music honors days at Hastings College
Students invited to music honors days

Hastings College is hosting a series of in-person Music Honors Days for high school students March 29 through April 2, with the focus changing daily between voice, brass, woodwinds, percussion and piano.

To participate, high school students can apply with a recorded audition from another honor festival this academic year, or a new one can be recorded with two contrasting pieces. Details and the application are at hastings.edu/musichonors.

The Music Honors Days are as follows: Monday, March 29, Voice Honors Day; Tuesday, March 30, Brass Honors Day; Wednesday, March 31, Woodwind Honors Day; Thursday, April 1, Voice Honors Day; Friday, April 2, Percussion and Piano Honors Day.

Each day will begin mid-morning with a welcome and a sample class and lessons, followed by a provided lunch, tour, another class or lesson and a group masterclass. Students also have the option of playing or singing with a Hastings College ensemble. Each day wraps up between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 measures, there is limited space for how many students can participate each day.

