editor's pick top story Hofer earns degree from Washburn University Tribune staff Feb 25, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tribune staff Bergan Hofer from Fremont was among the fall 2022 graduating class at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.Hofer graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags College-education Washburn University Graduate Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story University of Nebraska-Lincoln announces fall semester dean's list More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. North Bend Central eighth grader wins Dodge County Spelling Bee NORTH BEND – Isonomy: Definition—equality before the law. While Vinny Nelson may not know the meaning of “isonomy,” he certainly can spell it. Watch Now: Related Video China encouraging population growth with cash incentives and paid marriage leave Ukrainians mourn and vow to fight on, a year after Russia invaded Ukrainians mourn and vow to fight on, a year after Russia invaded This Day in History: President Andrew Johnson is impeached This Day in History: President Andrew Johnson is impeached Western intelligence estimates war killed about 100,000 Ukrainian, 200,000 Russian soldiers Western intelligence estimates war killed about 100,000 Ukrainian, 200,000 Russian soldiers