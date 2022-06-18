Hofer named to dean's list at Washburn University

Bergan Hofer of Fremont has been named to the dean’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.99.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today