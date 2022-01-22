Honeywell receives degree from College of Saint Mary

College of Saint Mary (CSM) presented degrees to 40 students during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 18 in the Lied Fitness Center. Of those graduating, 20 graduates received their bachelor’s degree, 14 received their master’s degree and six received their doctoral degree.
Bailey Honeywell of Arlington was presented with a Master of Arts Degree in Teaching.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today