Honeywell receives degree from College of Saint Mary

College of Saint Mary

College of Saint Mary (CSM) presented degrees to 40 students during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 18 in the Lied Fitness Center. Of those graduating, 20 graduates received their bachelor’s degree, 14 received their master’s degree and six received their doctoral degree.

Bailey Honeywell of Arlington was presented with a Master of Arts Degree in Teaching.

