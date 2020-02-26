You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hoops seeks position on board of education
View Comments

Hoops seeks position on board of education

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

R. Douglas Hoops has submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk’s Office.

Hoops is a candidate for the North Bend Schools Board of Education.

Non-incumbents have until March 2 to file for the primary election.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News