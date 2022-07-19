Horner appointed as Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation board officer

The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation (CINCF) has announced the appointment of new members to its Board of Directors, along with board officers for 2022-2024.
Greg Hohl and Jody Horner are among the new CINC Foundation Board officers. Hohl, president of Wahoo State Bank, has been named chair of the board.
Horner, president of Midland University, has been named secretary.
The CINC Foundation’s 13 member colleges and universities include Bellevue University, Bryan College of Health Sciences, Clarkson College, College of Saint Mary, Concordia University, Creighton University, Doane University, Hastings College, Midland University, Nebraska Methodist College, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Union College, and York University.