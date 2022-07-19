 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Horner appointed as Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation board officer

  • Updated
  • 0
Local News

The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation (CINCF) has announced the appointment of new members to its Board of Directors, along with board officers for 2022-2024.

Greg Hohl and Jody Horner are among the new CINC Foundation Board officers. Hohl, president of Wahoo State Bank, has been named chair of the board.

Horner, president of Midland University, has been named secretary.

Jody Horner

Horner

The CINC Foundation’s 13 member colleges and universities include Bellevue University, Bryan College of Health Sciences, Clarkson College, College of Saint Mary, Concordia University, Creighton University, Doane University, Hastings College, Midland University, Nebraska Methodist College, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Union College, and York University.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Class action lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unfit for consumption,' but why?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News