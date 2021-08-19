Howells 5K Rib Run/Walk is set for Sept. 11

The 2021 Howells 5K Rib Run/Walk will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, in Howells. The run will begin by St. John’s Catholic Church at 322 S. Second St. in Howells.
Registration will start at 8 a.m. and the event is sponsored by the Howells-Dodge FCCLA. All ages and strollers are welcome.
The entry fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt, if registration is received by Aug. 27. After that date, registration is $15.
Registration forms can be picked up at area businesses or online at www.howellsdodgeschools.org, by clicking on Activities, then FCCLA, and scrolling to the registration article. Walk-ins are also welcome.
