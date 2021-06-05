Howells-Dodge Consolidated Public Schools to host auction, walkthrough of old high school prior to July demolition

Howells-Dodge Consolidated Public Schools will host a silent auction this weekend at the now-vacant Dodge High School facility for items prior to the school’s demolition.
Howells and Dodge merged their two schools during the 2012-2013 school year, leaving the Dodge facility vacant as students transitioned to a newer and larger facility located in Howells.
Howells-Dodge Consolidated Public Schools still houses grades 2-6 in Dodge.
The building had an open walk through on from 5-6:30 p.m., on Friday, June 4 which allowed individuals to visit the facility to preview the items available for sale.
On Saturday, June 5, the facility will open again from 9-11 a.m. for a silent auction. Items will be sold across three areas of the Dodge facility, including the three-story building, the weight room and shop area.
Larger items available for sale during the silent auction include:
- Cabinets
- Doors
- Tables
- Shelving
- Desks
- Larger weight room equipment
- Machinery in the shop
Items such as exterior doors and windows will not be for sale to keep the building sealed until demolition is completed.
Smaller items for sale will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Items for sale include:
- Desks
- Chairs
- Books
- Smaller weight room items
- Miscellaneous school items
- Shot and weight room items no longer in use by the school
Ceiling tiles in the art room will be removed and stored in an attempt to return them to the former students that painted them.
According to a sale plan for the weekend auction, Howells-Dodge Consolidated Public Schools is asking all items purchased to be moved out the day of the sale. All items purchased during the sale must be removed by noon on June 11.
The sale will give former Dodge graduates one final chance to walk through the halls of the building, which was originally built in 1912, before it is demolished in early July.
Howells-Dodge Superintendent Mark Ernst said the sale is the first step in a multiyear process to expand the town’s elementary school. The expansion would bring grades kindergarten through first grade under one roof in Dodge.
“It’ll be good and it’s an investment for the Dodge community,” he said.
The project’s total cost is estimated around $4 million, none of which will be funded through a bond issue, Ernst said. He said money has been put away in the school’s building fund, which has collected around 75% of the funds necessary to complete the project so far.
Because of that, Ernst said the school can continue levying funds without raising property taxes for the area.
“We did a cost analysis to make sure this was something we could swing without going to a bond issue,” he said. “We wanted to see what we could do and what the needs were before moving forward to make sure it was feasible.”
The project is still pending board approval, but Ernst said he expects a resolution to come forward. Pending approval, the district will begin taking bids for construction managers and sub contractors.
Due to a supply shortage, Ernst said it is possible that the district will not break ground on the project until next spring.
“It’s really hitting quick,” he said. “I’m excited to get the ball rolling.”