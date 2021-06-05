Howells-Dodge Consolidated Public Schools to host auction, walkthrough of old high school prior to July demolition

Desks

Chairs

Books

Smaller weight room items

Miscellaneous school items

Shot and weight room items no longer in use by the school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ceiling tiles in the art room will be removed and stored in an attempt to return them to the former students that painted them.

According to a sale plan for the weekend auction, Howells-Dodge Consolidated Public Schools is asking all items purchased to be moved out the day of the sale. All items purchased during the sale must be removed by noon on June 11.

The sale will give former Dodge graduates one final chance to walk through the halls of the building, which was originally built in 1912, before it is demolished in early July.

Howells-Dodge Superintendent Mark Ernst said the sale is the first step in a multiyear process to expand the town’s elementary school. The expansion would bring grades kindergarten through first grade under one roof in Dodge.

“It’ll be good and it’s an investment for the Dodge community,” he said.