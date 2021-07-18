 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Howells-Dodge FCCLA chapter earns national awards
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Howells-Dodge FCCLA chapter earns national awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 National FCCLA Leadership Conference was held as a hybrid event both in Nashville, Tennessee, and on the FCCLA Virtual Platform from June 27 through July 2.

The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter, like most Nebraska chapters, did not attend the in-person conference.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Competing in the Virtual National FCCLA STAR Events were Landon Dobbins and Reagan Koliha, who received National Silver Medals in Nutrition and Wellness Level 2 and Abbey Pieper, Lilly Praest and Kennady Schmidt who won National Silver Medals in Nutrition and Wellness Level 3.

The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter was named the national runner-up in Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety and will be receiving a plaque and $500. The chapter also was awarded the FACTS State Level Award of $500.

At the conference, it was announced that the Howells-Dodge Chapter is the recipient of a National Lead4Change Award and Howells-Dodge Consolidated will be receiving $10,000 that can be used by the school to promote childhood literacy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News