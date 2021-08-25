Howells-Dodge FCCLA chapter plans 5K run/walk

The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter is sponsoring a 5K Rib Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 11, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The run will begin by St. John’s Catholic Church at 322 S. Second St. in Howells. Registration begins at 8 a.m. All ages and strollers are welcome.

Age divisions are 10 and under, 11-18, 19-30, 31-50 and over 50. The entry fee is $20 with a t-shirt and $15 without a t-shirt. Walk-ins are welcome, but they will not receive a t-shirt. Registration is due by Aug. 27 to receive a t-shirt.

Registration forms can be picked up at area businesses or online at www.howellsdodgeschools.org, by clicking on Activities and FCCLA. Mail registration forms to Marla Prusa, Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools, P.O. Box 159, Howells, NE 68641, email to mprusa@hdcjags.org or call Prusa at 402-986-1621 or 402-380-3881.

