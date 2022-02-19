Howells-Dodge junior wins Nebraska Young Artist Award

Sophia Dvorak of Dodge, a junior at Howells-Dodge High School, has won a Nebraska Young Artist Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

The annual awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre, and film and emerging media arts. Dvorak's specialty area is visual arts.

Fifty-seven students from more than 30 high schools across the state have been selected as award winners.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day of activities originally scheduled for April 6 has been rescheduled and spaced out. Students and families will join Hixson-Lied College faculty and students on campus in smaller groups between March 25 and April 6. Visiting students will tour arts facilities, participate in a workshop with Husker faculty and watch current Husker students at work.

Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 116 students. Hixson-Lied College faculty chose the winners.

Award winners were also asked to nominate the teacher who provided them with the greatest amount of mentoring and support in the development of their special talents.

Students will receive a certificate and an original piece of artwork commissioned for the event and created by a School of Art, Art History and Design printmaking student.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.