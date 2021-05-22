Hurst earns award in journalism contest

Nebraska Press Women recently announced the winners of its NPW Communications Contest Awards.

Marian High School in Omaha earned the Sweepstakes Award in the Nebraska Press Women (NPW) High School Communications Contest.

The annual competition included 218 entries by students from 15 Nebraska high schools. The contest, which is open to high school students across the state, includes categories in the areas of writing, visual, broadcast or video, and yearbook.

Entries were judged by communications professionals, with constructive feedback provided on each entry.

First place award-winning entries have advanced on to the National Federation of Press Women competition. National award winners will be announced during an online high school awards celebration on May 22.

Sydney Hurst of Fremont High School placed second in yearbook copywriting.

