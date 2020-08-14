You have permission to edit this article.
Hy-Vee launches wellness program for schools
Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee Inc. recently announced that Hy-Vee KidsFit is launching a free, downloadable Wellness Week guide. The guide includes in-person, virtual and hybrid methods to help students prioritize healthy choices in school and at home.

This school year, Hy-Vee KidsFit is offering the free Wellness Week guide consisting of a downloadable toolkit that contains fun education-based activities, at-home assignments and challenges that encourage healthy lifestyles and physical exercise. The program is designed for students of all ages and abilities in an effort to connect school to home with family participation.

This fall, 50 schools across Hy-Vee’s eight-state-region will host Hy-Vee KidsFit Wellness Week devoted to educating students about the importance of nutrition and fitness. Students will complete daily activities, physical challenges and assignments for the chance to earn prizes. Participating schools will receive:

  • A $250 Hy-Vee KidsFit health and wellness grant upon completion of program survey
  • Hy-Vee KidsFit cloth masks
  • Hy-Vee KidsFit hand sanitizer

Schools will have the chance to win:

  • Fitbits
  • Hy-Vee KidsFit T-shirts
  • Hy-Vee KidsFit All-Ability and Sensory Hallway Movement Break Kits to ease the hardships of physical activity for students with special needs and abilities

Hy-Vee KidsFit is an at-home program that has promoted health, exercise and nutrition among kids and families since 2015. To learn more about Hy-Vee KidsFit, join the Hy-Vee KidsFit Club or to receive a free downloadable wellness kit, visit hy-veekidsfit.com. If you are a school representative who would like to register your school to participate, email KidsFit@hy-vee.com.

