Hy-Vee launches wellness program for schools

Hy-Vee Inc. recently announced that Hy-Vee KidsFit is launching a free, downloadable Wellness Week guide. The guide includes in-person, virtual and hybrid methods to help students prioritize healthy choices in school and at home.

This school year, Hy-Vee KidsFit is offering the free Wellness Week guide consisting of a downloadable toolkit that contains fun education-based activities, at-home assignments and challenges that encourage healthy lifestyles and physical exercise. The program is designed for students of all ages and abilities in an effort to connect school to home with family participation.

This fall, 50 schools across Hy-Vee’s eight-state-region will host Hy-Vee KidsFit Wellness Week devoted to educating students about the importance of nutrition and fitness. Students will complete daily activities, physical challenges and assignments for the chance to earn prizes. Participating schools will receive:

A $250 Hy-Vee KidsFit health and wellness grant upon completion of program survey

Hy-Vee KidsFit cloth masks

Hy-Vee KidsFit hand sanitizer

Schools will have the chance to win: