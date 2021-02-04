'I did not expect to get the recognition that I did' — award provides validation for Fremont High School senior

Photography has always been an outlet for Fremont High School senior Hayleigh Johnson.
Most of the time, it was a hobby she did on the side whenever she could get her hands on a camera. Now, it looks like Johnson is starting to learn that she might be even more talented at photography than she once thought.
Johnson, along with five other FHS students, received recognition during the Scholastic Art Awards last week.
The awards, which are centered on recognizing artistic and literary talent among students across the country, are broken down into regional and national awards.
Johnson received the regional silver key award in photography. FHS student Emily Hephner also received a silver key for her fashion project.
Jessa Seely, Mara Hemmer, Ethan Adams and Eduardo Hernandez all received regional honorable mentions for their submissions.
Johnson’s award-winning photograph depicts a close-up shot of her dog Mya, a blue-nosed Pitbull.
“I just really like to do animals,” she said. “She was just kind of sitting there and I thought she looked really pretty in the light and so that’s when I decided to take the photograph.”
Johnson didn’t think much of the photo after snapping it, but after showing it to her teacher, Kristen Strickler, Johnson was convinced she needed to submit the photo for an award.
“When I found out I got the silver key, I was just ecstatic because it was just a way better turnout than I was ever hoping for,” she said.
Almost 2,000 students submitted work across the region for this year’s awards, according to Strickler. She said the school has been involved in the competition for the last three years and has seen it act as a positive experience for students.
“We encourage our students to participate, because it’s just a really great opportunity for them to see how their work compares with other students across the state and it’s just a really good resume builder for them, as well,” she said.
Strickler said she is proud of the effort each student at FHS put in to submit their work, even if that effort wasn’t recognized with an award.
“We have an unbelievable amount of students that entered pieces into this art competition that were in my first quarter class and they work well into December trying to perfect their piece,” she said. “Win or lose, I’m proud of the effort that they put into it. I love the passion that they display for what they love to do.”
She added that providing opportunity to students at FHS to explore their passions, whether it is photography, graphic design or sculpting, is a critical element to their learning experience.
“We want to build their confidence and build up what they are capable of doing, because there’s just so many great opportunities out there and I just want to make sure that my students are able to partake in all the different opportunities for exposure to help with their future to build their resume,” she said. “The opportunities are really endless.”
Johnson’s goal this year was to simply improve upon her placement during last year’s awards. After receiving an honorable mention for her submission, Johnson said her focus immediately shifted to next year’s awards.
“I wanted to be able to get either that silver or gold key,” she said. “So, it really just meant a lot to me personally that I was able to improve on that.”
More so, the award serves as validation for Johnson and her photography.
Before submitting her photograph for the contest, Johnson said she only considered herself a beginner. Now, that perspective may have changed.
“I wasn’t expecting a whole lot, but to get that validation that I am a good photographer and that it was a really good picture meant a lot to me,” she said. “I did not expect to get the recognition that I did. And just all the support that I’ve gotten from family, friends and my teacher has just almost been overwhelming.”