'I did not expect to get the recognition that I did' — award provides validation for Fremont High School senior

“We want to build their confidence and build up what they are capable of doing, because there’s just so many great opportunities out there and I just want to make sure that my students are able to partake in all the different opportunities for exposure to help with their future to build their resume,” she said. “The opportunities are really endless.”

Johnson’s goal this year was to simply improve upon her placement during last year’s awards. After receiving an honorable mention for her submission, Johnson said her focus immediately shifted to next year’s awards.

“I wanted to be able to get either that silver or gold key,” she said. “So, it really just meant a lot to me personally that I was able to improve on that.”

More so, the award serves as validation for Johnson and her photography.

Before submitting her photograph for the contest, Johnson said she only considered herself a beginner. Now, that perspective may have changed.

“I wasn’t expecting a whole lot, but to get that validation that I am a good photographer and that it was a really good picture meant a lot to me,” she said. “I did not expect to get the recognition that I did. And just all the support that I’ve gotten from family, friends and my teacher has just almost been overwhelming.”

