'I know what it feels like to be ostracized' — Chatters, Midland respond to unrest over inequality

Lawrence Chatters has experienced racism.
The vice president for Student Affairs at Midland University said he knows what it feels like to be ostracized. Even as a student at Midland in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he admitted he didn’t feel entirely comfortable leaving campus and going into Fremont.
That’s not a feeling he wants any student to go experience. While racial inequality and the overall discussion of race has often been tense for a long time, Chatters believes the recent death of Minneapolis man George Floyd and the ensuing protests that followed, even in Fremont, could be a catalyst for change.
“I do believe the unrest we’ve experienced over the last couple of weeks can act as a catalyst to discuss race in America,” he said. “ ... This is certainly a major moment in our history that we can look back on and say we tried to do things better.”
Midland released a statement Wednesday decrying Floyd’s death, adding that diversity is an essential facet of the Midland Community. Nearly one-third of Midland students identify as coming from a diverse racial or ethnic background.
“The killing of George Floyd is another in a long line of acts of violence against people of color—and the acts of violence committed by protesters and police against each other in the aftermath make us grieve even more,” the statement read. “It is difficult to understand the continuation of acts of violence against people of color, let alone attempt to explain them to future generations. More difficult still is understanding and acknowledging the anger and frustration felt by many, while at the same time condemning acts of retributive violence against people or property.”
Midland hosted its inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit in February. The event brought in more than 500 students and community members to discuss the importance of inclusiveness.
Chatters said the base of the struggle that has encapsulated the nation is a desire to find equity so people “feel like they have a shot at the American dream.”
While he said progress in the city has been made since he was a student, Chatters said Fremont still has work to be done.
He noted separations in the town in regard to where people worship or congregate as examples of division. Up to now, he said there hasn’t been a strong push to connect the community.
“I’m not sure there has been a significant catalyst to push people over that ledge to connect and break those barriers down,” he said.
Chatters also serves on the Multicultural Inclusion Council, a committee made up of more than 20 community representatives looking to address areas of diversity and inclusion in Fremont.
“It serves as a brain trust from a cultural equity and inclusion perspective for the city of Fremont,” he said.
Ultimately, Chatters doesn’t want any student or community member in Fremont to feel uncomfortable in their city.
“I want it to be a great place for everyone in the community to feel comfortable,” he said.
