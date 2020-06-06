'I know what it feels like to be ostracized' — Chatters, Midland respond to unrest over inequality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lawrence Chatters has experienced racism.

The vice president for Student Affairs at Midland University said he knows what it feels like to be ostracized. Even as a student at Midland in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he admitted he didn’t feel entirely comfortable leaving campus and going into Fremont.

That’s not a feeling he wants any student to go experience. While racial inequality and the overall discussion of race has often been tense for a long time, Chatters believes the recent death of Minneapolis man George Floyd and the ensuing protests that followed, even in Fremont, could be a catalyst for change.

“I do believe the unrest we’ve experienced over the last couple of weeks can act as a catalyst to discuss race in America,” he said. “ ... This is certainly a major moment in our history that we can look back on and say we tried to do things better.”

Midland released a statement Wednesday decrying Floyd’s death, adding that diversity is an essential facet of the Midland Community. Nearly one-third of Midland students identify as coming from a diverse racial or ethnic background.