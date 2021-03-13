'I think people are going to really welcome the summer:' Educational leaders reflect on COVID-19's impact after one year

If there is one piece of certainty that comes along with COVID-19, it’s the assurance that things can turn on a dime.
That much can surely be said when reflecting on a weekend in March 2020 that drastically impacted the learning landscape across the Fremont community for the ensuing year.
A pair of phone calls
Midland University President Jody Horner’s phone rang on the evening of Friday, March 6. At the time, she had been reading an article from the Chronicle of Higher Education documenting the University of Washington’s decision to close its campus amidst COVID-19 concerns.
“I thought, ‘Oh wow, it’s affecting a college,’” she told the Tribune. “It was a little unsettling, but it was still far away.”
She picked up the phone. On the other end of the line was Merritt Nelson, the university’s vice president of enrollment management and marketing.
Nelson informed her that Nebraska’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 participated in a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29. The tournament brought together almost 500 athletes from eastern Nebraska to compete.
The tournament also included 65 student volunteers from Midland University’s football team.
Horner suddenly found herself in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I certainly did not expect us to be a part of the first wave,” she said in April. “It happened a lot more quickly than I would have guessed.”
By the next morning, a senior leadership meeting had already been formed to discuss the university’s response to the outbreak.
At 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard received a phone call from Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Uhing informed Shepard that he would need to join a conference call with representatives from the Gov. Pete Ricketts office, the Department of Health and Human Services and Midland University to discuss the response to the recent exposure.
The call also included other local and county entities, including the Fremont Family YMCA and Three Rivers.
Shepard said he began to learn more about the scope of the exposure. The tournament included representatives from not only Midland University, but from several school districts across the state.
The possibility of closing schools across the area in response to the exposure was looming. At that point, Shepard came to a realization.
“I interjected into the conversation fairly early on that we were about three days from starting our spring break,” he said. “If we would close school for those three days, we would really be buying ourselves two weeks.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Shepard was asked again if he would be willing to temporarily close FPS ahead of the break.
“I said: ‘Absolutely, if that’s what we need to do, we can certainly do that,” he said. “The mindset at that time was that we’re closing for three days, which would buy us that two weeks.”
Little did Horner or Shepard know, schools in Fremont would remain closed for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
“The governor basically released a statement saying that all school districts would remain online only through the end of the school year,” Shepard said.
A semester lost
Students who carried expectations of an exciting spring semester filled with sports, dances and graduations suddenly had their dreams grounded.
“Everything from commencement to prom to just all of the end-of-the-year school activities did not take place,” Shepard said. “From that perspective, it was quite a challenge.”
Students quickly transitioned to synchronous online learning throughout the district, but it hardly held up to the rigor of in-person teaching. In light of the unforeseen change, classes were changed to a pass/fail system under the direction of Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt.
“During the last quarter of last year, we were connecting with students a couple of times a week and providing lessons, but there really wasn’t grading that occurred,” Shepard said.
Midland University found itself in a slightly better position to deal with the spike in students participating in virtual learning. The university had recently completed its 1:1 initiative in the previous fall semester.
Additionally, the university had already begun placing a stronger emphasis on online learning prior to the pandemic. The approach, defined as “active learning” by Susan Kruml, the school’s vice president for Academic Affairs, is geared toward making classrooms more engaged and involved.
That approach can transition well into online learning, Kruml said.
“The idea is, when you get to the classroom, you’re doing activities and solving problems and that sort of thing,” she told the Tribune in July.
With the technology and some practice already in hand, the university had a roadmap to navigate the admittedly stressful spring semester.
“For the balance of the semester, it was just taking small steps and making decisions to do the best we could to provide clarity and answers to our students and to our faculty and staff,” Horner said.
Private and parochial schools throughout Fremont navigated the spring semester in a largely virtually environment.
Even so, FPS and Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools were able to have separate, socially distanced graduation ceremonies for their students to give their graduating classes a sense of normalcy to end a definitely unnormal senior year.
Preparing for fall
The three-month summer break heading into the 2020-21 school year was a definitive moment in preparing for what would become a yearlong effort to keep classes open amidst the pandemic.
Schools across the city began preparing detailed plans outlining how it would move forward in light of the pandemic. While each public and parochial school released its own game plan for the upcoming year, each outlined one important goal.
Each school in Fremont would return to in-person instruction for the 2020-21 year.
Learning from home
Included in the school’s plans to return to the classroom was an optional virtual learning component for families uncomfortable with sending their children to the classroom in the midst of the pandemic.
At its height, more than 750 of the district’s 8,000-plus students were enrolled in the school’s virtual learning component in the first quarter.
“That’s really big,” Shepard said.
He said that meant the district’s 800-plus staff were running a virtual learning environment the size of Class B school district while still having in-person classes for thousands of students.
“The effort by our teachers was absolutely amazing,” Shepard said. “And the effort by our administrators and our support staff was absolutely amazing to be able to continue down that path.”
Despite the effort of both faculty and administration, the district’s virtual learning environment quickly became one of the school’s greatest challenges.
“We had some students who did very well with online learning and continue today with online learning and we have other students who really didn’t do well at all,” Shepard said.
The medium of learning played a role in the struggles these students faced, but Shepard said students participating in virtual learning were also facing challenges in their own lives as well.
“I think about our high-school students, some of which have parents who lost their job because of COVID-19 or from the aftermath of the 2019 floods and are now working full time,” Shepard said. “The online environment provides that opportunity for them to be able to do that, but it still creates that same challenge.”
He said those students working those full-time jobs also have to find a way to balance a full workload of classes at the same time.
“Just because it is online learning doesn’t lessen the amount of time that you need to be engaged when you’re learning,” he said. “It simply provides a different medium for it.”
Since the end of the first quarter, more students have been returning to the classroom. Approximately 240 students are still utilizing the district’s virtual learning option, which Shepard said is good news.
“We’re still meeting their needs and the students that are online are currently successful,” he said.
Mitigating risk
For students who did return to in-person learning, the plan to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 seems to have worked.
Through social distancing methods and required mask usage, both FPS and Midland University have seen limited spikes in positive COVID-19 cases.
Midland’s highest one-week total came at the end of September, when 23 individuals tested positive for the virus on the Fremont campus. FPS’s largest spike in positive cases came when 20 students tested positive for the virus.
Horner said the university began to focus more on testing as spikes began to occur on campus. As a result, she said Midland found that the majority of the positive tests were coming from off-campus activities, such as parties or small gatherings.
“That allowed us to put additional precautionary measures in place,” she said. “ ... I would say it was just continually managing and paying attention along the way.”
Shepard equated the low percentage of positive tests within the district to aggressive contact tracing and quarantining rules.
“Three Rivers really did an awesome job of helping us develop the contact-tracing process and then providing us with the mechanisms to document that process so that we would be able to assure our families and our staff that we were doing everything we can to keep people safe,” Shepard said.
Looking ahead
The year also forced school districts and universities like FPS and Midland to innovate and change the way they approach the learning. That push will likely have a long-lasting impact on the schools operate in the future.
FPS utilized temperature gauges similar to the technology used at Lincoln Premium Poultry to monitor students’ temperatures as they entered buildings across the district.
Additionally, the school is also expected to receive up to $3 million from the second round of federal COVID-19 relief funds later this spring. Those funds are expected to go toward several projects, including rounding out the district’s 1:1 initiative to purchasing digital learning materials.
The district has also moved all of its curriculum to its learning management systems utilized across all grade levels.
“We started that on a very small scale with a couple of departments, but we knew that was the direction that we needed to go,” Shepard said.
The year came with bumps in the road, some of which could result in major changes to the way schools across the area prepare to educate students for years to come, but both Horner and Shepard are proud of fact that their respective schools were able to put together a complete school year.
“I’m really proud of our team and our students for all they’ve accomplished this year,” Horner said. “And I think that just sets us up to be even stronger going forward. If we can survive this and come out, you know, relatively unscathed, then the sky’s the limit.”
Shepard, who never expected “in his wildest dreams” that he would be tasked with combatting a pandemic, said the district’s resolve has only been hardened.
“I think people are going to really welcome the summer because they’ve worked very hard,” he said. “I think they’re going to be come back really refreshed and ready to go this fall and hopefully the pandemic, at that point, is pretty much behind us.”