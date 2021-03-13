'I think people are going to really welcome the summer:' Educational leaders reflect on COVID-19's impact after one year

Horner suddenly found herself in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I certainly did not expect us to be a part of the first wave,” she said in April. “It happened a lot more quickly than I would have guessed.”

By the next morning, a senior leadership meeting had already been formed to discuss the university’s response to the outbreak.

At 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard received a phone call from Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Uhing informed Shepard that he would need to join a conference call with representatives from the Gov. Pete Ricketts office, the Department of Health and Human Services and Midland University to discuss the response to the recent exposure.

The call also included other local and county entities, including the Fremont Family YMCA and Three Rivers.

Shepard said he began to learn more about the scope of the exposure. The tournament included representatives from not only Midland University, but from several school districts across the state.

The possibility of closing schools across the area in response to the exposure was looming. At that point, Shepard came to a realization.