'I think we were very successful': Sajevic reflects on tenure at FPS Foundation

Donating that money directly to FPS would limit the amount of state aid the district receives each year, according to Sajevic. That's why funding the foundation annually remains vital.

“So, the amount of money invested [toward] the office per year, around $50,000, is a really good investment because it allows for all those flow-through funds to go to the right place without affecting state aid.”

Eairleywine will inherit a strong donor base and foundation to expand on in the coming years, Sajevic said.

“That alumni base is going to be the key to an avenue to another donor base that I would hope Kevin can nurture and expand, because I think that’s the future of the foundation,” he said. “He’s got a good foothold in the Fremont community as well as the alumni community. I think he’ll do a great job.”

Eairleywine said Sajevic has greatly expanded on the foundation since he took the executive director position in 2016.

“He’s done a great job leading a lot of those fundraising efforts,” he said. “He’s going to be greatly missed. From where I stand, my hope is to continue on what my predecessors have built and just keep moving the foundation forward and hopefully make it even stronger.”