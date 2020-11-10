'I would not be surprised if you see us in red this week' — Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing predicts risk dial spike

On Nov. 6, Uhing said the jurisdiction saw its highest amount of cases from children aged 5-18, with 15 positive cases recorded.

"That's pretty significant," she said.

Common symptoms she said Three Rivers has found among children who test positive for the virus included sore throats, headaches and body aches.

She added that the majority of cases seen through Three Rivers that have to do with children stem from activities the children take part in in the evening or during the weekend.

"We've got to have parents taking social responsibility if we are going to get through these next few months because we are in a [absolutely] dire situation in regard to our medical system," Uhing said.

Despite the rising number of cases in the jurisdiction, Uhing said she believes the classroom remains to be the safest way for children to continue learning in the district.

"With talking to the schools and talking to the community, we really think it's in the best interest to keep those kids in school," Uhing said.