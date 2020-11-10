'I would not be surprised if you see us in red this week' — Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing predicts risk dial spike

Despite an expected rise in the Three Rivers Public Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial this week, Executive Director Terra Uhing told the Fremont Public School's Board of Education during its Monday meeting that she believes in-person learning remains the best option for students moving forward.
The prediction came during a report Uhing made to school board members regarding a COVID-19 update for the surrounding jurisdiction.
The health district has seen a spike in cases over the past week, with 909 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last two weeks and seven deaths reported in the last week.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
The risk dial for the entire jurisdiction currently sits at a 2.63.
Uhing said expects the risk dial to transition into the red in the next week, which goes to show the severity of COVID-19 pandemic in the Three Rivers jurisdiction.
"I would not be surprised if you see us in red this week," Uhing said.
Uhing said schools across the district have done well throughout the first quarter of the school year, but noted that cases have increased among children as of late.
On Nov. 6, Uhing said the jurisdiction saw its highest amount of cases from children aged 5-18, with 15 positive cases recorded.
"That's pretty significant," she said.
Common symptoms she said Three Rivers has found among children who test positive for the virus included sore throats, headaches and body aches.
She added that the majority of cases seen through Three Rivers that have to do with children stem from activities the children take part in in the evening or during the weekend.
"We've got to have parents taking social responsibility if we are going to get through these next few months because we are in a [absolutely] dire situation in regard to our medical system," Uhing said.
Despite the rising number of cases in the jurisdiction, Uhing said she believes the classroom remains to be the safest way for children to continue learning in the district.
"With talking to the schools and talking to the community, we really think it's in the best interest to keep those kids in school," Uhing said.
"We've learned so much from where we started in March and I can tell you that the diligence, the hard work and the mitigation efforts are what we need to keep these kids in school and to keep them as healthy as possible."
Brent Cudly, director of professional learning and federal programs, also provided an update on the school's virtual learning program.
In his update, Cudly noted that enrollment in the virtual program has decreased from its peak of 765 active students in early September to around 423 current students.
Many of those students, most of whom came from elementary grade levels, transitioned back into in-person learning at the turn of the quarter in October.
Since then, Cudly said turnover for the virtual learning program has become more stable, with only 29 students transferring back into in-person learning over the past three weeks.
He also provided an update on the school's tutoring partnership with Midland University, which Cudly said he hopes to see further growth out of.
Up until Monday, Cudly reported a total of 63 student log-ins for the tutoring service between the district and local university.
"There is some potential here, but is not quite there yet," Cudly said.
However, Cudly said virtual learning has come a long way since it first debuted in early August thanks in large part to the teachers and staff who have worked to improve it.
"This has not been an easy task for teachers," he said. "They have stepped up to the task."
