'I'm so appreciative of the chance that I had' — Sorensen reflects on 8-year tenure on FPS Board of Education

Terry Sorensen was sure his two decades worth of teaching experience would have him prepared for his first foray into public service as a member of the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education in 2012.
“All of us, because we’ve been through public schools, are pretty sure we know everything about education,” Sorensen, a 25-year teaching veteran at Mission Middle School in Bellevue, said. “I was really wrong.”
The behind-the-scenes work that goes into keeping a school district ticking was new to Sorensen, but he said his desire to serve a community that helped him so much as a child made his eight years as a board member worth it.
Sorensen will be replaced by longtime FPS administrator Pamela Murphy in January after a tight general election.
Sorensen said his family grew up as “some of the poorest folks” in Fremont. Nevertheless, he said the community was always good to him, as evidenced by his successful career in education.
That led to his desire to give back, not only to the children he teaches at Mission Middle School, which Sorensen said represents some of the poorest families in the state, but also to the community.
“I talk with my students about this all the time about how I grew up,” he said. “No matter what your position is, there’s always someone else you can help.”
Sorensen said he initially believed he would pursue a career in education administration, but he quickly found that he belonged in the classroom.
“When I got into the classroom, I absolutely loved it,” he said. “I loved the kids and my patience with them is considerably greater than it is with adults sometimes.”
Sorensen quickly rounded the corner following his appointment in 2012 thanks to programs and training offered by the Nebraska Department of Education.
He added that having individuals with extensive financial and administrative experience, such as Superintendent Mark Shepard, Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl and Executive Director of Secondary Operations Scott Jensen were invaluable resources as a board member.
“ ... There’s still things that they know that I don’t know that I’m able to learn from,” he said.
During the last eight years, Sorensen said some of the most rewarding moments as a board member came while hearing success stories from visiting students and their teachers.
“I have quite a few friends that are teachers, but hearing their successes from that standpoint because they want to tell you as a board member, ‘Look at these great things we’ve done,” he said.
On a personal note, Sorensen said his favorite memory from his time on the board was being able to hand over diplomas to his three oldest sons.
“That was really cool,” he said.
One of the greatest challenges during Sorensen’s eight-year tenure on the board also reflects one of the most lessons the position taught him.
Sorensen said everybody is passionate about education, whether it be the parent, student or member of the community. While it can be difficult to sit back and listen to criticism or feedback, especially when Sorensen said it comes in a “less than polite” fashion, he found it important to approach every situation with empathy.
That included focusing on the opinions of all, not just those on the board who serve as the guiding body for the district.
Sorensen pointed to an incident involving Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse’s 2020 graduation address, which drew harsh criticism from the public due to its pointed humor and controversial subject matter.
He said members of the board received emails from people across the country condemning the speech and saying “horrible things to us.” In the end, Sorensen chalked up the responses to a desire for what’s best for the students.
“ ... It really comes down to the fact that you’re passionate about students and student success,” he said. “And it’s not a personal thing.”
While Sorensen said he will miss participating directly on the board, he believes it can only move forward with Murphy in his seat.
Appreciation toward Sorensen’s tenure has been acknowledged by his colleagues, as well. Board member Todd Hansen, who also began serving in 2012, said he will continue to look to Sorensen for insight in the future during a previous interview with the Tribune.
“[Sorensen] has been a great school board member from day one and he’s actively engaged,” Hansen said immediately following the general election. “He brought a teacher’s perspective to the board and I will continue to call him for input.”
Looking toward the future, Sorensen’s desire to serve still burns strong. He said it is likely that he will run for another office in the future, even hinting at the possibility of running for a city council position.
“I would love the chance to serve in another capacity,” he said.
Even with the weight of heavy issues, including the impact of consecutive years of flooding and the ongoing pandemic, on his mind, Sorensen said he never doubted his decision to serve the Fremont community.
“I’m glad that I was there to have the opportunity to serve the people of Fremont, especially to serve the students,” he said.
