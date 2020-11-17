'I'm so appreciative of the chance that I had' — Sorensen reflects on 8-year tenure on FPS Board of Education

Terry Sorensen was sure his two decades worth of teaching experience would have him prepared for his first foray into public service as a member of the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education in 2012.

“All of us, because we’ve been through public schools, are pretty sure we know everything about education,” Sorensen, a 25-year teaching veteran at Mission Middle School in Bellevue, said. “I was really wrong.”

The behind-the-scenes work that goes into keeping a school district ticking was new to Sorensen, but he said his desire to serve a community that helped him so much as a child made his eight years as a board member worth it.

Sorensen will be replaced by longtime FPS administrator Pamela Murphy in January after a tight general election.

Sorensen said his family grew up as “some of the poorest folks” in Fremont. Nevertheless, he said the community was always good to him, as evidenced by his successful career in education.

That led to his desire to give back, not only to the children he teaches at Mission Middle School, which Sorensen said represents some of the poorest families in the state, but also to the community.