Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association celebrates with virtual reunion

Nursing association reunion
The Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association Celebration was held virtually Saturday, April 24. Forty-nine nursing alumni participated in the 96th reunion.
Dr. Jody Horner, president of Midland University, and Carol Bohling, president of the Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association, welcomed the alumni. Horner expressed appreciation to the alumni for services offered in the past, present, and future to the nursing profession.
She also thanked alumni for continuing the Immanuel legacy of providing scholarships to nursing students. A blessing was offered by Pastor Scott Johnson, Director of Campus Ministries at Midland University.
Bohling announced the six $500 scholarship recipients for the 2021-2022 academic year provided by the Alumni Association. She also shared other ways nursing students have been supported by the alumni throughout the year.
Heather Bills, senior nursing student and a past alumni scholarship recipient, thanked the alumni for the support offered to Midland University nursing students and related some of the many experiences she has had during her four years at Midland University.
Dr. Linda Quinn, Dean of the Midland University School of Nursing, gave a school of nursing update. Clinical experiences were able to be safely continued and completed on schedule by the nursing students during the pandemic. This was accomplished with the state-of-the-art simulation lab, technology, and the dedicated nursing faculty. Quinn also offered that applications to the nursing program have increased over the last year and a half.
Jody Kneisel, a 2004 Midland nursing graduate, shared some of her experiences on the frontlines caring for COVID patients in New York City during the height of the pandemic. Kneisel expressed appreciation for the professors at Midland University who prepared her well for the nursing profession and the support offered by friends from Midland University. Her experiences illustrated that nursing is not only a profession, but a calling from God.
The legacies of nursing alumni who had died during 2019-April 2021 were honored with a Nightingale Tribute Ceremony conducted by Dr. Nancy Harms, retired chair of the Midland nursing department.
The celebration was facilitated by Kristen Drake, Midland University Alumni Manager and Event Specialist, and Jessica Janssen Wolford, Midland University Vice President for Development. It was closed with honored classes being recognized and an opportunity for alumni to chat in breakout rooms.
An in-person, 97th Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Reunion is planned for April 9, 2022.
