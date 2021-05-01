Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association celebrates with virtual reunion

Nursing association reunion

The Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association Celebration was held virtually Saturday, April 24. Forty-nine nursing alumni participated in the 96th reunion.

Dr. Jody Horner, president of Midland University, and Carol Bohling, president of the Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association, welcomed the alumni. Horner expressed appreciation to the alumni for services offered in the past, present, and future to the nursing profession.

She also thanked alumni for continuing the Immanuel legacy of providing scholarships to nursing students. A blessing was offered by Pastor Scott Johnson, Director of Campus Ministries at Midland University.

Bohling announced the six $500 scholarship recipients for the 2021-2022 academic year provided by the Alumni Association. She also shared other ways nursing students have been supported by the alumni throughout the year.

Heather Bills, senior nursing student and a past alumni scholarship recipient, thanked the alumni for the support offered to Midland University nursing students and related some of the many experiences she has had during her four years at Midland University.