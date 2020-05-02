Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association holds virtual quarterly meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The executive board of the Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association held a virtual quarterly meeting on April 23.

Officers for the year are Carol Bohling, North Bend, president; Joan Wellensiek, Gretna, vice president; and Jan Ostransky, Fremont, secretary-treasurer. Janet Madsen, Lincoln, Cynthia Delanie, Omaha, and Ostransky were welcomed to the board. Other members of the board are Deb Brester, Howells, and Sherri Adams, Nickerson. Kristen Drake, Midland University alumni coordinator, and Dr. Linda Quinn, dean of the Midland University School of Nursing, serve as ex officio members.

Quinn reported on the adaptations that have been made with the online and virtual simulations for the nursing students. A virtual Midland University Nursing Pinning Ceremony is planned for the 2020 graduates.

Wellensiek and Brester represented the alumni association at the Blessing of the Hands/Commitment Ceremony for the Midland University sophomore nursing students held in March. Each student was presented a journal from the alumni association.

The annual Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Luncheon scheduled for April was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the luncheon was canceled, a memory book is being prepared. Nursing alumni are encouraged to visit the Midland University website and submit their biography.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0