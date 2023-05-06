The Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association hosted the annual alumni nursing reunion celebration and luncheon on Saturday, April 15. The event was held on the Midland University campus. Nearly 70 nursing alumni and guests attended.

The association provides an opportunity for nursing alumni from Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing, Midland Lutheran College, and Midland University to celebrate their heritage, get together, reconnect, and recognize and honor members of anniversary classes. Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing, a three-year diploma program was founded in 1922. It was the forerunner of the nursing program which began at Midland Lutheran College in 1974 and also the nursing alumni association.

The day began with Midland University President Jody Horner welcoming the nursing alumni to campus.

Dr. Linda Quinn, Dean of the College of Health Professionals at Midland University, shared information regarding the School of Nursing. The Midland University Nursing Department was visited the last month by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing by three surveyors. The preliminary report indicated “No Recommendations.” The final report will arrive in September. Nursing alumni are proud of the continued excellence of the nursing program.

Lisa Kramme, Director for Campus Ministry and Spiritual Wellness, offered the invocation and led prayer.

Nursing alumni members from the 45, 50, 55, and 60-year classes were recognized and presented with a small gift from the association. The 45- year class was the first class to graduate from Midland Lutheran College of Nursing. Memories were shared by alumni from the honored classes.

Dr. Nancy Harms, retired chair of Midland Lutheran College’s Nursing Department, now Midland University, and former instructor at Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing, presided at the Nightingale Ceremony. The ceremony honored the legacy and offered a tribute to the 16n known nursing alumni who died within the past year.

Six junior nursing students were each awarded $550 scholarships by the Nursing Alumni Association for the 2023-2024 academic year. Those receiving the scholarships included junior nursing students Zoey Carrico, Xacaria Clark, Natalie Hammer, Keyana Hastings, Jace Mahoney and Lauryn Samuelson.

Graduating nursing seniors were introduced and welcomed as nursing alumni and colleagues.

Carol Bohling, president, presided at the annual business meeting. Elected to serve on the executive board include Bohling, Sherri Adams, Jan Jordan and Jan Madsen. Other members of the executive board are Joan Wellensiek, Jan Ostransky, Shelli Panning, and Deborah Brester. Ex-officio members of the board include Quinn, Diana Moxness, Midland University Associate Professor in the School of Nursing, and Evan Hunt, Midland University Alumni Relations Manager.

The Immanuel-Midland Nursing Alumni Association will be celebrating its 100th anniversary April 12, 2025. Lois Linden, a graduate of Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing and Midland Lutheran College, was appointed chairman of the 100th anniversary celebration. Linden also served as an instructor at Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing and Midland Lutheran College Department of Nursing.

Next year’s annual nursing alumni reunion is scheduled for April 13, 2024, on the Midland University campus.