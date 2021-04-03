In-person classes for youth returning this summer to MCC Fremont Area Center

Area youth will have the opportunity to attend in-person noncredit classes this summer at the MCC Fremont Area Center, 835 N. Broad St.

College for Kids and College for Teens classes are now open for registration. The classes are focused on areas of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) with hands-on activities designed to make learning fun.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first College for Kids class is Drone Coding Obstacle Course for youth ages 9 to 11, which will be held June 7-8 from 1-4 p.m. Engineer Week runs June 14-18, from 9 a.m.-noon for youth ages 6 to 8 and 1-4 p.m. for kids ages 9 to 11. Other classes this summer include: Watercolor Workshop, Teenage Money Management, Extraordinary Experiments, Explore Diesel Engines Camp and Aviation Week.

“We are excited to have in-person noncredit classes for the upcoming summer. We are offering classes for all ages, from ballroom dance to engineering classes for youth. All classes will be held at the Fremont Area Center, giving people a familiar spot to attend,” said Todd Hansen, executive director for Student Services.

Visit mccneb.edu/ce to register, or call 531-MCC-2400 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.