Metropolitan Community College’s annual International Fair will bring entertainment from around the globe to the college from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, inside the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at the South Omaha Campus, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature global displays, area organizations and a USCIS Naturalization Ceremony, which will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event is aimed toward giving attendees of all ages the opportunity to learn about different cultures. To begin the day, the USCIS Naturalization Ceremony will welcome new U.S. citizens. Musicians, dancers and performers will then take center stage throughout the day, blending cultures and ethnic backgrounds.

For more information, visit mccneb.edu/I-Fair.

The International Fair is presented with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.