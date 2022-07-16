 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa State honors spring graduates

Education News

Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies.

The following area students received degrees:

Ames: Jasmine Hanson, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine.

Fremont: Mason Reiger, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude.

