Iowa State University announces fall 2022 dean’s list

More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Students listed below are from your area.

Arlington: Kailynn J. Gubbels, Elementary Education.

Fremont: Meredith Rae McClure, Veterinary Medicine.

