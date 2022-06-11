Iowa State University dean's list

Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 dean’s list.
Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Ames: Jasmine M. Hanson, Veterinary Medicine.
Arlington: Holly C. Krueger, Veterinary Medicine.
Fremont: Jacob R. Friedrich, Horticulture; Mason William Reiger, Criminal Justice.
North Bend: Bailee Marie Porter, Veterinary Medicine.