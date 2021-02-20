Iowa State University dean's list

Iowa State University
Mason William Reiger of Fremont was among more than 11,000 Iowa State University students who were recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall 2020 semester dean’s list.
Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Reiger is majoring in criminal justice.
