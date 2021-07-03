 Skip to main content
Iowa State University spring dean's list
Iowa State University spring dean's list

More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 dean’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Fremont: Mason William Reiger, Criminal Justice.

Wahoo: Jack Henry Maass, Chemical Engineering.

