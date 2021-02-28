 Skip to main content
Iowa Western Community College dean's list
Samantha Doughty of Arlington has been named to the president’s honor roll for the 2020 fall term at Iowa Western Community College.

Students named to the president’s honor roll must be carrying at least 12 academic credit hours and attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.

Doughty is majoring in elementary education.

