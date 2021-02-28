Iowa Western Community College dean's list

Iowa Western Community College
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Samantha Doughty of Arlington has been named to the president’s honor roll for the 2020 fall term at Iowa Western Community College.
Students named to the president’s honor roll must be carrying at least 12 academic credit hours and attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
Doughty is majoring in elementary education.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today