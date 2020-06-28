Iowa Western Community College graduates

Iowa Western Community College
The following area students participated in the May virtual graduation ceremonies at Iowa Western Community College:
Fremont: Summer L. Baxa, Associate of Applied Science in Associate Degree Nursing with high honors; Maria G. Garcia Catari, Associate of Science in Exercise Science with honors; Laura A. Martinez, Diploma in Management/HR DIP.
Cedar Bluffs: Madison L. Schwarting, Associate of Applied Science in Associate Degree Nursing.
North Bend: Heather H. Richards, Diploma in Practical Nursing.
