Iowa Western Community College president's honor roll

Iowa Western Community College
Iowa Western Community College announced that approximately 600 students have been named to the president’s honor roll due to their academic achievement during the 2020 spring term.
Students named to the president’s honor roll must be carrying at least 12 academic credit hours and attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
Maria Garcia Catari and Danyela Hartso, both of Fremont, were named to the president’s honor roll.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!