Iowa Western Community College president's honor roll
View Comments

Iowa Western Community College president's honor roll

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Western Community College

Iowa Western Community College

Iowa Western Community College announced that approximately 600 students have been named to the president’s honor roll due to their academic achievement during the 2020 spring term.

Students named to the president’s honor roll must be carrying at least 12 academic credit hours and attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.

Maria Garcia Catari and Danyela Hartso, both of Fremont, were named to the president’s honor roll.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fremont High School 2020 Online Graduation Celebration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News