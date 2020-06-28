Iowa Western Community College president's honor roll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Western Community College

Iowa Western Community College announced that approximately 600 students have been named to the president’s honor roll due to their academic achievement during the 2020 spring term.

Students named to the president’s honor roll must be carrying at least 12 academic credit hours and attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.

Maria Garcia Catari and Danyela Hartso, both of Fremont, were named to the president’s honor roll.

