'It obviously wasn't ideal for how I wanted to end my college career' — Midland graduates reflect on the impact of COVID-19

He referenced the added work necessary to be a successful student in an online environment, saying those who thought they didn't get much out of distance learning likely didn't put much into the work itself.

"I feel like what we do with a lot of people in school nowadays is really foster and nurture them, but we're not so much preparing them for the world as we are maintaining them as they're progressing through school," he said.

Spicka worked with Midland's security office prior to the pandemic. That meant that even after the campus was closed during the spring semester, he still had a place on campus.

"That was helpful and it was nice to still be on campus and have things be familiar and not have anything be all too chaotic for me," he said.

To stay on top of coursework throughout the year, Spicka said he focused heavily on both online lectures while also taking the initiative to spend more time reading material than he normally would.

"It came down to how much you want to invest into it and so, for me personally, I just had to crack open a textbook a few more times than usual and make intentional, conscious efforts to stay tuned into what I was doing at the moment before moving onto the next thing," he said.