'It obviously wasn't ideal for how I wanted to end my college career' — Midland graduates reflect on the impact of COVID-19

Lexi Allard said her path to a college degree had its share of bumps in the road.
Allard transferred to Midland University from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2019, but took the following semester off to work full time while pregnant with her son.
After changing her degree from nursing to general business, Allard began working to finish her education while raising a child at the same time.
The hard work paid off. Allard was on the dean's list at Midland each semester, even reaching the president's list in her last semester, which requires students to maintain a 4.0 grade-point average.
Her college career was supposed to culminate with a graduation ceremony where she would receive her degree in person and celebrate the accomplishments of the last four years.
Instead, the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic took away Allard's final semester on campus.
"It was kind of just a big bummer," she said. "I definitely love being super active on campus and just involved in different things."
Midland University announced it would return to in-person classes for the fall semester after being forced to close the Fremont campus in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allard said she lucked out with most of her classes being held in person. Even so, she said the challenges associated with navigating a campus amid the pandemic were apparent.
"It was just kind of disappointing to just end on that note, just because the whole semester was different," she said. "I know last semester was normal at the beginning and then it kind of took a turn for the worst, but with this semester, it was whole semester. It was a bummer."
Allard is part of the Phi Omega sorority and Phi Beta Lambda club on campus. She said there was little interaction between those organizations this semester because of the pandemic.
"We didn't really get to do anything with the community," she said. "So that was definitely a big bummer."
On top of that, Allard said she used to always attend home sporting events throughout her time at Midland. This semester, that wasn't the case.
"I just didn't get to as many, plus it obviously was not the safest thing, so it's just kind of a big bummer, honestly," she said.
When the pandemic first hit the university last March, Allard said she was not expecting it to impact her graduation and final semester at the university.
"I was hoping that, at least toward the end, things would be different," she said. "Hopefully it would ease up a little bit, but with the holidays and everything, it actually just got worse."
Despite the pandemic's long-lasting effect on the university, Allard said she believes Midland handled the situation as well as possible.
"I think, with how it did go, it went as best as it could for the situation," she said. "It obviously wasn't ideal for how I wanted to end my college career."
Allard described the last semester as "one of the biggest struggles" of her life. As a mother working a full-time job while attending a university, she said would routinely be working until midnight or 1 a.m. to complete her work.
Despite the heavy workload, Allard said she knew she needed to complete her degree to help her move forward in life.
"I definitely wanted to finish it," she said.
Through that experience, Allard said it helped her realize she could accomplish anything she set her mind to.
And the teachers and staff at Midland had an important role in helping her find that out about herself.
"Even with the teachers, I would get to have personal conversations with them that were outside of academic conversations, so Midland definitely helped me grow and after going through everything I had, I feel like I can accomplish anything at this point as long as I put my mind to it."
For 21-year-old Midland graduate Nathan Spicka, the changes on campus related to the pandemic have helped him prepare for life outside of college.
He referenced the added work necessary to be a successful student in an online environment, saying those who thought they didn't get much out of distance learning likely didn't put much into the work itself.
"I feel like what we do with a lot of people in school nowadays is really foster and nurture them, but we're not so much preparing them for the world as we are maintaining them as they're progressing through school," he said.
Spicka worked with Midland's security office prior to the pandemic. That meant that even after the campus was closed during the spring semester, he still had a place on campus.
"That was helpful and it was nice to still be on campus and have things be familiar and not have anything be all too chaotic for me," he said.
To stay on top of coursework throughout the year, Spicka said he focused heavily on both online lectures while also taking the initiative to spend more time reading material than he normally would.
"It came down to how much you want to invest into it and so, for me personally, I just had to crack open a textbook a few more times than usual and make intentional, conscious efforts to stay tuned into what I was doing at the moment before moving onto the next thing," he said.
When looking back at his experience during the last nine months, Spicka said it was important to have a different outlook on his college experience by not letting COVID-19 overshadow it.
"We're all being kind of isolated right now and constricted and quarantined, so just appreciating that time that you get to spend with people you care about, people that you grow with is important."
