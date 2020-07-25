'It was a labor of love' — FHS senior remembers the small things from time in school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For Turner Blick, high school has been a labor of love.

The graduating senior at Fremont High School has spent much of his high school career participating in a wide variety of activities. Throughout his time at FHS, Turner, son of Eric and Jodi Blick, has been involved in everything from musicals and pep band to track and field and cross country.

As a junior, Turner was a dancer for the school’s rendition of “Newsies” for its annual musical. Prior to the musical being canceled due to COVID-19, he was set to play a lead role in “Mary Poppins.”

Turner said being involved in activities throughout the year has allowed him to be a well-rounded student and give back to the community in some way.

“Staying busy is also really important to me and everything I did I loved,” he said. “I love running, I love drumming and I love singing, acting and everything so it was a labor of love.”

If the musical wouldn’t have been canceled due to the pandemic, Turner said it probably would have been one of his favorite memories from high school. Despite missing out on the musical, he said the other events he was involved in throughout his time at FHS left him with plenty of memories.