'It was a labor of love' — FHS senior remembers the small things from time in school

For Turner Blick, high school has been a labor of love.
The graduating senior at Fremont High School has spent much of his high school career participating in a wide variety of activities. Throughout his time at FHS, Turner, son of Eric and Jodi Blick, has been involved in everything from musicals and pep band to track and field and cross country.
As a junior, Turner was a dancer for the school’s rendition of “Newsies” for its annual musical. Prior to the musical being canceled due to COVID-19, he was set to play a lead role in “Mary Poppins.”
Turner said being involved in activities throughout the year has allowed him to be a well-rounded student and give back to the community in some way.
“Staying busy is also really important to me and everything I did I loved,” he said. “I love running, I love drumming and I love singing, acting and everything so it was a labor of love.”
If the musical wouldn’t have been canceled due to the pandemic, Turner said it probably would have been one of his favorite memories from high school. Despite missing out on the musical, he said the other events he was involved in throughout his time at FHS left him with plenty of memories.
“Each season and each time of the school year just brings a different passion that I have and I don’t know if there’s one that really sticks out,” he said. “Overall, I did like all of them in their moment. They each brought out a different side of me, a different passion.”
Turner said he feels excited about Sunday’s graduation ceremony at the high school, but he added that part of him felt like this is something that students have already experienced.
FHS previously had an online graduation in May where it honored the graduating class virtually.
“I’m really ready to graduate and, yes, I can’t wait until Sunday because it is going to be fun to see everybody again,” he said. “ ... But yeah, it just kind of feels like this is two months too late. We’ve already kind of had it anyway and we never knew if this was really going to happen.”
Turner is already getting a jump start on his college education. He chose to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but nearly decided to attend the University of California, Los Angeles.
“It was kind of a hard decision,” he said. “I was deciding between different colleges and then I eventually narrowed it down to two opposites.”
Turner said he ultimately decided on attending UNL partly because he could graduate debt-free or nearly debt-free.
“That wouldn’t have been the case if I went to UCLA,” he said.
Turner will double major in both mathematics and German. He said he’s always had a passion for math, but it was reinforced during his time in school.
“The public school system has been really gracious to me with my love for math. They’ve let me kind of pave the way for people who like math,” he said.
Turner said he was given the chance to take more advanced math courses as a middle schooler, which allowed him to chase his love for the subject.
“I’ve always just loved it and now that I’ve had a lot of college classes under my belt with math in high school, it’s going to be easier for me to double major because I’ll be a little bit further ahead.”
Turner’s family has a strong German heritage. His grandfather still speaks some German from growing up with first-generation immigrants.
“My dad and I were fortunate enough to travel in Europe and we really didn’t have a plan, so we just went around and I got us around speaking German and everything was super fun,” he said.
Looking back, Turner said he is going to remember the small things from his time at FHS. Whether it was running 10-plus miles during cross country or building a set for a musical, he said he would always hold on to those memories.
“I won’t remember that I was in multiple activities, I will remember all of the times in choir or all of the times in cross country that my friends and I made,” he said.
