'It's basically been a rollercoaster' — FHS sophomore talks motherhood, life during pandemic

That effort is being made easier by the access to technology to students at FHS now. FHS’s 1:1 Chromebook program, along with its new learning management system, Canvas, and existing virtual learning program, will play an important role in helping students recover lost credits, Sikora said.

“This was just the perfect opportunity because, prior to the pandemic, we had introduced Canvas to our teachers but it wasn’t something that we were using on a regular basis,” Sikora said. “And so the pandemic did kind of force us to get into Canvas and once we were in it, we realized that this would be a good way to offer credit recovery.”

Sikora plans to increase the school’s online catalog to offer as many courses as possible to students looking to recover credits. Sikora said he believes the program could become a “big deal” for students at FHS.

“We think that it’ll provide a lot of good opportunities that we’ve not been able to offer kids before,” he said.

Despite the challenges brought forward by the pandemic and the growing pains that came along with the school’s virtual learning program, Sikora said he believes FHS has put together a positive year.