'It's basically been a rollercoaster' — FHS sophomore talks motherhood, life during pandemic

Mensiunis Tamayo Diaz’s last year has been a rollercoaster.
The Fremont High School sophomore has been forced to deal with the unrelenting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, all while acclimating to life as a new mother.
She’s one of many students whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.
As a result, Tamayo Diaz’s academic pursuits have faltered and she has found herself scrambling to catch up to her peers after spending months participating in the school’s virtual learning option.
From Cuba to Fremont
Tamayo Diaz’s journey to Fremont began at age 6.
She grew up in the country with her mother and father up until that age until emigrating to the United States, landing in Florida with her grandmother and uncles.
Tamayo Diaz lived in Florida for five years before she and her mother moved to Nebraska. The decision was spurred by the separation of her parents, constant bullying at her current school and the prospect of better wages.
“At school in Florida, they used to bully me a lot and a kid dropped me down the stairs from the second floor,” she said. “So we just moved here because the schools were better and they would treat me better than before.”
Tamayo Diaz said the decision to choose Nebraska was made easier by a family friend, who had previously emigrated from Cuba and currently lived in the state.
“She was like: ‘Oh, you should move here. It will be much better for your daughter and her schooling and you will probably have a better job,’” she said.
So, the pair packed up their belongings and traveled from Florida to Nebraska in pursuit of better opportunities.
A ‘roller coaster’ of a year
Tamayo Diaz said the last year has been filled with its share of peaks and valleys.
The current sophomore was still in school when she became pregnant with her son. While that comes with its own challenges, Tamayo Diaz was also forced to adjust to life in a pandemic as COVID-19 became more prevalent in the community.
Fremont Public Schools closed its doors last March for the remainder of the 2019/20 school year in light of growing concerns surrounding the pandemic, forcing students to finish out the school year in a synchronous virtual learning environment.
By the start of the 2020/21 academic year, the district was ready to return to in-person instruction after adopting a set of guidelines to operate under, which included mandatory temperature checks and mask usage.
The district also provided students and families with a virtual learning environment, albeit asynchronous, if they didn’t feel comfortable returning to the classroom.
The virtual learning option placed the onus on parents and their children to be engaged and on top of the on-demand materials provided.
Virtual learning became one of the greatest challenges the district faced in the first quarter of the school year.
At its height, more than 750 of the district’s 8,000-plus students were enrolled in the school’s virtual learning component in the first quarter, similar to the size of a Class B school district.
Tamayo Diaz said she was able to adjust to the synchronous virtual learning that took place last spring, which utilized live classroom meeting through Zoom.
However, as she transitioned to virtual learning in the fall, Tamayo Diaz quickly found herself scrambling to keep up.
“I didn’t understand some of the homework that the teacher would send me, so then I would email her and she would explain some stuff, but it wasn’t the same because I wasn’t in class,” she said.
Tamayo Diaz described herself as a visual learner, which she said doesn’t translate well to the virtual environment.
Despite the challenges, Tamayo Diaz said she felt as if she had no choice but to continue with virtual learning. With her due date quickly approaching, she simply didn’t feel safe returning to school in the middle of a pandemic.
“I was just scared to get COVID-19 or get sick while I was pregnant because I knew that this would be a very high-risk type of thing,” she said. “You have to be careful.”
Tamayo Diaz gave birth to her son, Ezequiel, in October. In the days leading up to giving birth, Tamayo Diaz said she was constantly trying to balance her workload from school with her own personal health.
“When I went to the hospital to give birth, everybody was still doing stuff at school, so I missed most of my classes,” she said.
That only caused her to fall further behind in her classes. And as soon as she returned from the hospital with her son, Tamayo Diaz said she was back online trying to catch up.
In the beginning, Ezequiel had his nights and days confused. That meant Tamayo Diaz would often find herself up all night, with time for only a few hours of sleep in the morning before she would need to wake up.
“He would wake up like two or three hours later for me to feed him,” she said. “In between that, I would try to do some homework but I couldn’t get basically anything done.”
At one point, Tamayo Diaz said she was so far behind that she was still working on homework from the first quarter as her peers moved on with classes in the second quarter.
“The thing that would make me more frustrated is that every single time that I would do two or three assignments, I would still have an F in my class and it wouldn’t go up,” she said. “I had so many things that I had to get done in time and I just didn’t have time to finish it.”
Toward the end of October, Tamayo Diaz became so overwhelmed with the workload that she stepped away from classes. She wanted to give herself a break to experience motherhood.
“I wanted to see him smile and do a little cute face,” she said. “I wanted to actually spend time with him and not be so tired and frustrated with my homework or having to do this or that.”
Making a plan
Tamayo Diaz knew she needed to return to the classroom to get back on track.
So, she met with FHS Dean of Students Erica Kobza and Social Worker Shayla Linn to put together a plan. That plan allowed Tamayo Diaz to return to classes on a three-class schedule, leaving her an open block of time in the afternoon to take care of her son.
“That’s when I started getting kind of back on track, but I was still behind on some of the stuff,” she said.
The schedule allowed for the necessary flexibility a new mother needed. Tamayo Diaz said she was able to call Kobza and let her know if she was going to be behind on any assignments due to appointments or other issues related to parenthood.
“It’s overwhelming,” she said.
Kobza and Linn also helped Tamayo Diaz find daycare for her son to help make her transition back to in-person classes easier.
“When I was virtual, I would be the one who would take care of the baby and I would be staying home and doing everything for him,” she said. “My mom would go to work and she would help me when she came back, but I mostly learned how to do everything.”
In January, Tamayo Diaz transitioned back into the classroom under her new schedule. That decision brought about its own challenges, particularly when it came to the idea of leaving her son for the first time since he was born.
“I didn’t want to leave my son,” she said. “In the beginning, I didn’t trust anybody with my son but myself. I didn’t even trust my mom with my son. I just wanted to do everything for myself.”
The first time Tamayo Diaz dropped Ezequiel off at daycare, she remembered crying in her boyfriend’s car.
“I was like bawling my eyes out,” she said. “It was just hard moving from a full-time mom to a student again.”
Over time, it became easier to transition to in-person learning.
“I like the way they took care of him,” she said. “He was having fun. He was smiling. It was not that bad.”
Back in the classroom
Returning to the classroom was alien to Tamayo Diaz. She had spent nearly an entire year learning virtually. FHS felt vastly different by the time she returned.
“I thought I was coming to a new school,” she said. “I didn’t know anybody and nobody knew me. I was so scared. I thought they were going to make fun of me or something.”
However, she quickly found herself sharing photos of her newborn son with her peers as she settled into the classroom once again. The positives of in-person learning also began to translate to her academic performance.
“It was much better than being virtual,” she said. “I understood more.”
She said teachers were there to help her steadily get her grades back up and catch up on missed assignments. If there was any extra work that could be done to help her catch up, Tamayo Diaz said she was ready to do it.
So far, Tamayo Diaz has started the fourth quarter of her sophomore year well. The fresh start meant new opportunities and classes for her to take advantage of.
“I was so excited when I saw that I had an A- in biology,” she said. “I want to end with good grades.”
Tamayo Diaz will also participate in credit recovery classes to make up for the credits she lost over the last school year.
“I think this year was very hard for everybody and it was overwhelming and frustrating,” she said. “I know some students who have lost family members, so I know it has been really hard for some families. It’s basically been a rollercoaster.”
Effects of the pandemic
The effects of the pandemic have played a role in academic outcomes for students throughout the district, according to administration.
During a March Fremont Public Schools Board of Education meeting, a proposal that would have temporarily lowered FHS’s credit requirement failed after the motion failed to receive a motion to pass.
Dozens of students in the 375-person Class of 2021 cohort are currently not on pace to receive their degree in May. Many of those students find themselves somewhere between 160 and 209 credits.
“This means that those students that go into 250 could not get there on the normal pathway,” FHS Principal Myron Sikora said during the meeting.
Superintendent Mark Shepard said the last two years have weighed heavily on the 2021 class of students. The upcoming graduating class will have experienced both the 2019 floods and consecutive years of classes impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We knew that there would be gaps and we knew that the current class, along with the previous class of 2020 would be impacted,” Shepard said during the meeting. “I know that some of those impacts are not something that you can point a finger at and measure, but I can tell you that we’ve heard from multiple staff members, at multiple levels, of some of those impacts.”
Sikora said the year was hard to plan for due to the fluidity that accompanied the pandemic.
“We didn’t know how long this was going to be and we still really don’t,” he told the Tribune. “I mean, we’re still wearing masks. Things are looking up, but we know we’re not totally out of the woods yet.”
Sikora said he believes FHS was as prepared as any school could have been coming into the school year given the situation.
“Were we as prepared as we needed to be? Probably not,” he said. “Everything came up very quickly over the summer. Other schools were offering this opportunity and we knew we needed to.”
Virtual learning was still a new medium for teachers and administrators heading into the fall semester.
It also was a stark change of pace for families and students who had become accustomed to life in the classroom.
“Using Chromebooks as the primary method of learning and staying at home was just a whole different paradigm for everyone,” he said.
For Kobza, one of the pressing issues she’s seen this year has been attendance in online courses. Many of the students Kobza has helped transition from virtual to in-person learning have found themselves behind their peers.
“Whenever we find out these things that are going on with these kids, we try to find some way to help them,” she said. “But it’s hard to know what’s going on unless you talk to them. That’s what we’re trying to do in the office.”
Sikora said the reason many students found themselves struggling with virtual learning is simply because it is a new environment.
“We always have students who are in a boat like they are this year,” he said. “I think some of our students, especially some of our students that are going to end up short on credits, did start off the school year as online learners and they were not successful.”
Sikora said students who struggled with virtual learning often didn’t have the right structure or support system in place to succeed.
“Many of them now have returned to the building and are catching up, but you know some of the damage was already done on their credits,” he said.
Credit recovery will likely become even more important for students whose grades were impacted by the pandemic this year. Sikora said the school’s credit recovery program used to be limited, but he is working to build a more robust program to help students recover lost credits in the future.
That effort is being made easier by the access to technology to students at FHS now. FHS’s 1:1 Chromebook program, along with its new learning management system, Canvas, and existing virtual learning program, will play an important role in helping students recover lost credits, Sikora said.
“This was just the perfect opportunity because, prior to the pandemic, we had introduced Canvas to our teachers but it wasn’t something that we were using on a regular basis,” Sikora said. “And so the pandemic did kind of force us to get into Canvas and once we were in it, we realized that this would be a good way to offer credit recovery.”
Sikora plans to increase the school’s online catalog to offer as many courses as possible to students looking to recover credits. Sikora said he believes the program could become a “big deal” for students at FHS.
“We think that it’ll provide a lot of good opportunities that we’ve not been able to offer kids before,” he said.
Despite the challenges brought forward by the pandemic and the growing pains that came along with the school’s virtual learning program, Sikora said he believes FHS has put together a positive year.
“Despite all of the challenges and all of the frustrating things that have come along with the pandemic this year, I think we have been able to have a lot of good success,” he said.