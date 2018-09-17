Kids love it when Dean Jacobs comes to visit their school.
When the local author and world traveler shares stories of his adventures to places like the Amazon rainforest, or the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, Africa their eyes light up with excitement.
“They get so excited, so while there is a lot of chatter between them, they still stop and listen to hear what he’s telling them,” Washington Elementary teacher Ben Zuch said. “I wish they would do that more in my class.”
While Jacobs has provided a variety of educational experiences for students all over the country through presentations mainly focused around his many travels, this year area students will get the chance to join him on an adventure of their own.
With help from grants from the Fremont Area Community Foundation and the Debby Durham Family Foundation, as well as support from ESU 2, Jacobs will be leading area fourth-graders on adventures to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha throughout the school year.
Along with a trip to the zoo, Jacobs is also presenting to local schools and preparing students for their day at the zoo with preliminary writing workshops at many area elementary schools.
During a visit to Washington Elementary on Monday, Jacobs presented to the entire student body before leading fourth-graders in a writing workshop as they prepare for their October 8 excursion to Henry Doorly.
While the adventure may seem like a field trip, Jacobs is already trying to put students in the right mindset for their upcoming excursion by using slightly different, more appropriate, terminology.
“We are going to take a field what?” he asked the group of 52 fourth-graders.
“Study,” they quickly replied in unison.
“Because we are going to go to the zoo to what?” he continued.
“Study,” again they replied.
In preparation for their upcoming ‘field study’ to Henry Doorly, students also participated in a writing workshop designed to help them identify and describe animals through writing, drawing, and asking questions about a photo of two squirrel monkeys perched in a tree.
Students started the exercise by first listing basic details of the image.
While their answers seemed simple, like the facts that the photo showed two monkeys, they are sitting in a tree, they have big eyes, they look happy, etc. Jacobs says the exercise not only helps the students communicate effectively, but also fosters curiosity.
“This is a way to train them to look for details. It’s really about teaching them how to see it, those are all expressions of someone who is curious,” he said. “And people who are curious are people who are engaged with the world, and that is a healthy community.”
Jacobs then had students describe the image, and sketch it themselves while also peppering in a few facts about the images subjects—squirrel monkeys.
“Just so you know, squirrel monkey’s don’t grab with their tails they are only for balance,” he said. “They are so smart that in 1959 NASA actually sent a squirrel monkey into outer space.”
The writing workshop also helped students prepare themselves for their upcoming outing to the zoo where they will pick an animal to study and record a journal about that animal during the visit.
“We are going to focus on two areas of the zoo, the aquarium and the rain forest,” Jacobs told the students. “When you go to those areas you will have your journals and you will have to figure out and find an animal you want to write about.”
While Jacobs’ work in schools focuses mainly on introducing students to different areas and cultures of the world, as well as his experience as an author, his ability to connect with kids also makes him a inspirational speaker of sorts.
“I just make sure they are clear that dreams are not for special people, they are for everybody,” Jacobs said. “I mean I grew up here, it wasn’t that long ago when I was sitting on that gym floor and I wish someone would have talked to me the way I talked to them.”
Jacobs encourages students to follow their dreams through a simple framework —or mantra— that states: dream big, live tall, make the world better.
“It’s really not about me at all, I just found my own words and my own way to share that to make it relatable to them,” he said. “These are tools and frameworks to help them navigate and go out and be engaged with the world and have their own dreams and follow those wherever that takes them.
“I don’t tell them what their dreams are, I just encourage them to have them.”
Another way Jacobs encourages students to dream big, live tall, and to make the world a better place is through a simple thumbs up hand gesture.
“When I see you in the cafeteria what are you going to give me?” he asked the Washington Elementary students on Monday. “When I see you at Walmart what are you going to give me? When I see you at the YMCA what are you going to give me?”
The answer to all three questions from the students at Washington Elementary were 52 little thumbs held high in the air.
“When we give thumbs up that means we are here to what?” Jacobs excitedly finished the stanza.
“Make the world better,” enthusiastically responded the students.
For more information about Dean Jacobs, his travels, and work with students, visit: www.deanjacobs.org.