Jameson graduates with honors from University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Jonathan R. Jameson, grandson of John and Nancy Beilke of Fremont, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with highest distinction at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln commencement ceremony on May 8 in Memorial Stadium.
He also was recognized as a graduating member of the University Honors Program and of the Nebraska Business Honors Academy.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
