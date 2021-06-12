 Skip to main content
Jameson graduates with honors from University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Jonathan R. Jameson, grandson of John and Nancy Beilke of Fremont, was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with highest distinction at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln commencement ceremony on May 8 in Memorial Stadium.

He also was recognized as a graduating member of the University Honors Program and of the Nebraska Business Honors Academy.

