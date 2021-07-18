 Skip to main content
Jensen graduates from Ohio University
Matthew Jensen from Fremont graduated with a Master of Sports Administration (Sports Administration/MBA) from the College of Business at Ohio University.

More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.

