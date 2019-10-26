Two Northwest Missouri State University students have been awarded American Advertising Federation of Kansas City (AAF-KC) scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year.
One of the scholarship recipients is Kia Jones, a senior interactive digital media visual imaging major from Fremont.
The scholarship recipients will receive AAF National and AAF-KC memberships, AAF-KC event admission, $1,500 toward school expenses and are partnered with a professional mentor in Kansas City as part of the award package.
You have free articles remaining.
Jones’ mentor is Northwest alumna Katie Pierce Frutiger, a 2011 Northwest graduate with degrees in psychology and interactive digital media with a new media emphasis. Frutiger is a user experience strategist at InTouch Solutions in Kansas City, Missouri.
AAF-KC is a non-profit trade and professional association whose mission is to help future advertisers and marketers volunteer, network and learn the professional field. The AAF-KC has provided advertising students with scholarships through its foundation for more than 30 years.
Jones is the co-president of AdInk, Northwest’s student advertising club. After completing an internship last summer in Maine at Eariously, a software company that allows users to listen to any digital text, she began a full-time position as a junior user experience and interface designer.