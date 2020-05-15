Josie Abboud to deliver virtual keynote address during Midland graduation ceremony

Josie Abboud, president and CEO of Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women’s Hospital, will serve as the keynote speaker for Midland University’s virtual commencement on May 16.
The commencement ceremony, which will be livestreamed over YouTube due to COVID-19 concerns, will begin at 10 a.m.
Abboud’s career at Methodist began as a critical care staff nurse, which later evolved into a variety of leadership positions including vice president and chief operating officer.
Becker’s Hospital Review named Abboud as a top woman hospital and health care worker in 2018, according to a Midland University press release. Abboud has also been named as one of the Midlands Business Journal’s “Women of Distinction” and is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Abboud serves as the District One Chairman of the Nebraska Hospital Association and has served on boards for the Nebraska Hospital Association and Hospice House, as well as Creighton University’s College of Nursing Advisory Board.
When President Jody Horner approached Abboud to deliver the keynote address in February, Abboud said she was honored.
“The Fremont community is a very special place for Methodist,” she said. “To be asked to represent the health system and speak for Midland was an honor.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Abboud said it forced her to approach the address differently.
“This is such a unique time,” she said. “For seniors this isn’t typical. They aren’t able to finish out the year together. They aren’t able to do graduation in a normal fashion.”
Abboud said this generation would be known as the generation that survived the COVID-19 pandemic, similar to previous generations that survived the Great Depression or major conflicts like World War II.
“This is going to be a generation that knows what it is like to go through adversity and survive,” she said. “I think they’ll know how to navigate something like this and they’re going to come out stronger.”
This is Abboud’s first keynote address at a commencement ceremony, which she said makes the experience that much more special.
Abboud said Horner asked if she wanted to tape the keynote address ahead of time. She said she wanted to make the experience as close to normal as possible for students, so she’ll be tuning in live along with the 2020 graduating class to deliver her speech.
“I’m just going to go with the flow,” Abboud said. “What we’ve all learned during this time is that we stay nimble and just move forward.”
