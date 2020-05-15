Josie Abboud to deliver virtual keynote address during Midland graduation ceremony

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Abboud said it forced her to approach the address differently.

“This is such a unique time,” she said. “For seniors this isn’t typical. They aren’t able to finish out the year together. They aren’t able to do graduation in a normal fashion.”

Abboud said this generation would be known as the generation that survived the COVID-19 pandemic, similar to previous generations that survived the Great Depression or major conflicts like World War II.

“This is going to be a generation that knows what it is like to go through adversity and survive,” she said. “I think they’ll know how to navigate something like this and they’re going to come out stronger.”

This is Abboud’s first keynote address at a commencement ceremony, which she said makes the experience that much more special.

Abboud said Horner asked if she wanted to tape the keynote address ahead of time. She said she wanted to make the experience as close to normal as possible for students, so she’ll be tuning in live along with the 2020 graduating class to deliver her speech.

“I’m just going to go with the flow,” Abboud said. “What we’ve all learned during this time is that we stay nimble and just move forward.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.