Juneteenth serves as a day of celebration, remembrance for Midland students

“With everything going on today, we see injustice and things that have been brought to the table. Even though (Juneteenth) was brought on by freedom, it signifies a lot more to today’s society,” he said. “You can see we still have a lot of problems in today’s society.”

Smith said the recognition is important, as it shows that the holiday is growing in importance across the country.

“I’m happy that it is moving out and now there are people who feel the same way and are really starting to voice their opinions,” he said. “I’m happy for the recognition.”

However, Smith said recognition for the holiday needs to last longer than a day. The importance of the holiday, especially today, demands more attention.

“After today, if it still gets brought up, after a month if it still gets brought up, then I could say it’s getting the attention it needs,” he said. “As of now, with it just being this one day or one time, I can’t say it’s getting the attention it needs.”

He said it will take larger institutions, like school systems and state and federal governments to inspire change.