Juneteenth serves as a day of celebration, remembrance for Midland students

When Keenan Smith grew up in California, Juneteenth was a major celebration.
He described June 19 as a giant block party filled with 20,000 people celebrating. It included music, food, dancing and celebration all recognizing black culture.
“It’s a Mardi Gras parade for black culture,” Smith, the vice president of Midland University’s Black Student Union, said. “It’s a big celebration saying ‘I’m proud of where I’m from and I’m proud of my culture.”
That level of celebration for Juneteenth hasn’t yet translated to Fremont, but Smith said he’s happy the day is getting the recognition it deserves.
Juneteenth is this country’s oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Calls for the holiday to be named a federal holiday have gained momentum as of late following continued protests across the country decrying racial inequality and oppression.
For Smith, the holiday serves as a memorial for the victims of slavery.
“It’s a memorial day for them and it shows how far we’ve come and what they fought for,” he said.
For BSU President Branden Mills, Juneteenth has come to represent something more meaningful given the events of the past months.
“With everything going on today, we see injustice and things that have been brought to the table. Even though (Juneteenth) was brought on by freedom, it signifies a lot more to today’s society,” he said. “You can see we still have a lot of problems in today’s society.”
Smith said the recognition is important, as it shows that the holiday is growing in importance across the country.
“I’m happy that it is moving out and now there are people who feel the same way and are really starting to voice their opinions,” he said. “I’m happy for the recognition.”
However, Smith said recognition for the holiday needs to last longer than a day. The importance of the holiday, especially today, demands more attention.
“After today, if it still gets brought up, after a month if it still gets brought up, then I could say it’s getting the attention it needs,” he said. “As of now, with it just being this one day or one time, I can’t say it’s getting the attention it needs.”
He said it will take larger institutions, like school systems and state and federal governments to inspire change.
Smith may be doing that in his own way at Midland. As the vice president of the BSU, which recently formed in April, Smith said he’s already seen the group grow.
After its first meeting, the BSU had around 15 members, Smith said. By the next meeting, that number ballooned to around 50 members. Then, Smith and BSU President Branden Mills worked with other Midland students to organize two peaceful protests in Fremont earlier in June.
With all that activity, Smith said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the group grow more by the time the fall semester begins.
“I feel like it could jump a lot more because of what we’ve done and how we’ve effectively pushed our agenda in a positive way,” he said.
When Mills created the BSU, he didn’t think anything like the events of the past two months would have happened. In retrospect, Mills said the creation of the group came at the perfect time.
“We see how important it is to have this at Midland so people have a space to have those conversations,” he said.
Mills already has students reaching out asking how they can get involved. He expects the club to see a large spike in numbers by the start of the new school year.
“When school comes around, I think we’re going to grow expeditiously,” he said. “It’s honestly awesome to see something that was just created grow this quickly.”
With the group’s growing voice, Smith said there is some added pressure to say what’s right. He said it’s scary to carry that weight, but he’s ready to take it on moving forward.
“It can be a scary feeling if you’re not doing the right thing or saying the right thing,” he said. “It can be scary or nerve-wracking, but it’s a job that I’m willing to put on my back and run with.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!