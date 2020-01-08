The Statue of Liberty actually smiles in a work of art at Gallery 92 West.
In another picture, a scarecrow winks at passersby and Waldo — of Where’s Waldo — isn’t hidden at all in another artwork.
Smiling cats and swimming fish are also part of the colorful exhibit of art created by Fremont Public Schools students in grades kindergarten through fourth.
The works are on display this month in the Dugan Gallery, which is part of the Fremont Area Art Association building.
An artists’ reception is planned from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the gallery at 92 W. Sixth St.
Admission is free to the open-to-the public reception and also during regular gallery hours from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
“We’re always tickled pink to show our students’ art — especially in January,” said Kitty Hoden, an FAAA board member. “The walls are bright and lit up with color.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hoden appreciates FPS art specialists Julie Bristol, Jesse Kiefer and Jenny Trapp King.
“Those teachers do an amazing job of teaching the elements of art fundamentals — helping the kids to express themselves creatively, teaching them about artists and getting them to look at things closely,” Hoden said. “A cat doesn’t have to look like a cat. It can be a wide variety of colors.”
The multimedia exhibit includes drawings, paintings, printmaking and collage art.
Artwork by the students fills the Dugan Gallery.
“We are always happy to partner with the Fremont Public Schools and showcase students’ art,” Hoden said. “When kids get a chance to exhibit in a real art gallery and bring their families in to see what they’ve created, it brings a sense of accomplishment and joy.”
Hoden encourages reception attendance.
“It should be a wonderful evening,” she said.