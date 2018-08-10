Before pigging out during the annual Howell’s BBQ and Brew contest next month, attendees of the annual event will have the chance to participate in a little more healthy activity.
The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter is sponsoring a 5K Rib Run/Walk beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8.
“The run will kind of kick off the festivities for the BBQ and Brew,” Marla Prusa, Howells-Dodge FCCLA sponsor, said.
The run will begin near the St. John Nepomucene Church at 322 S. Second St., in Howells with on-site registration beginning at 8 a.m.
“The 5K will wind through town and it’s open to walkers and strollers, so anyone can participate,” Prusa said.
The run will feature several different age divisions including 10 and under, 11-18, 19-30, 31-50 and over 50. The entry fee is $20 with a T-shirt and $15 without a T-shirt.
To receive a T-shirt individuals must register by Aug. 25. Walk-ins are welcome, but they will not receive a T-shirt.
Proceeds from the event will help raise funds for the Howells-Dodge FCCLA program, and according to Prusa will allow students to participate and compete in various activities throughout the school year.
“This will really facilitate our participation in activities throughout the year, like the annual FCCLA Leadership Conference,” she said.
Student FCCLA members will be volunteering their time during the Rib Run by assisting with registration, handing out T-shirts and managing traffic along the race route.
“They’re even designing the T-shirts,” Prusa said.
Registration forms for the Rib Run can be picked up at Howells area businesses or online at www.howellsdodgeschools.org by clicking on ‘Activities’ and ‘FCCLA’.
Forms can then be mailed to Marla Prusa, Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools, P.O. Box 159, Howells NE 68641, or emailed to mprusa@hdcjags.org.
For more information contact Prusa at 402-986-1621.