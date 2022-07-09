Kansas State University dean's list

Jack Cooper of Nickerson and Colton Parmley of Valley were among more than 4,120 Kansas State University students who have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2022 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
