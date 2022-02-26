 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kansas State University dean's list

Nearly 4,480 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans.

The following area students earned fall 2021 semester honors from Kansas State University:

Nickerson: Jack Cooper.

Valley: Colton Parmley.

