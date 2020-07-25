Kansas State University graduates

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kansas State University

The university awarded 2,517 bachelor's degrees, 663 master's degrees, 196 doctorates — 107 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.

Nearly 630 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 212 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 199 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 218 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.