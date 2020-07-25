Kansas State University graduates
Kansas State University graduates

Kansas State University

Kansas State University

More than 3,370 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2020.

The university awarded 2,517 bachelor's degrees, 663 master's degrees, 196 doctorates — 107 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.

Nearly 630 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 212 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 199 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 218 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.

The following area students earned degrees:

Cedar Bluffs: Alyssa Strong, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.

Herman: Katheryn Gregerson, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Secondary Major, Summa Cum Laude.

West Point: Luke Gnad, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture.

