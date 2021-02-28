 Skip to main content
Kansas State University semester honors
Kansas State University semester honors

Kansas State University

Colton Parmley of Valley was among nearly 5,000 Kansas State University students who have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2020 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

