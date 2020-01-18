Kansas State University
More than 4,220 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2019 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
The following area students earned fall 2019 semester honors:
Herman: Katheryn Gregerson.
Valley: Colton Parmley.