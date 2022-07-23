 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Katie Gruhn honored at BVU's Senior Recognition Celebration

  • 0
Buena Vista University

Buena Vista University recognized 52 students during its annual Senior Recognition Celebration this spring. This event honors students for their academic excellence, civic engagement, and leadership.

Katie Gruhn, a senior from Fremont, majoring in social work, was named Senior of the Year among social work majors at BVU.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News