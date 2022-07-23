Katie Gruhn honored at BVU's Senior Recognition Celebration

Buena Vista University recognized 52 students during its annual Senior Recognition Celebration this spring. This event honors students for their academic excellence, civic engagement, and leadership.
Katie Gruhn, a senior from Fremont, majoring in social work, was named Senior of the Year among social work majors at BVU.
